Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 8

Biden visits Crystal Lake to tout his plan to support “human infrastructure” (Sun-Times)

Tribune editorial: Abuse of aldermanic privilege is a “gateway to corruption”

CPD releases new info about 6/20 hit-and-run in Austin that killed motorcyclist (Tribune)

Dangerous high waves predicted for the lakefront today (Block Club)

Chase eyes sites for potential new skyscraper (Chicago Tribune)

Chicago-based Grub Hub announces plans for AV food delivery robots this fall (Built in Chi)

Wheel & Sprocket opening brings bikes back to Park Ridge (Journal & Topics)

