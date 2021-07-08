Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 8
- Biden visits Crystal Lake to tout his plan to support “human infrastructure” (Sun-Times)
- Tribune editorial: Abuse of aldermanic privilege is a “gateway to corruption”
- CPD releases new info about 6/20 hit-and-run in Austin that killed motorcyclist (Tribune)
- Dangerous high waves predicted for the lakefront today (Block Club)
- Chase eyes sites for potential new skyscraper (Chicago Tribune)
- Chicago-based Grub Hub announces plans for AV food delivery robots this fall (Built in Chi)
- Wheel & Sprocket opening brings bikes back to Park Ridge (Journal & Topics)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.