Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 28

DuSable Drive overwhelmingly passed the Council, but most white aldermen voted no (Block Club)

Rock Island Metra train collides with car near 107th/Vincennes, killing 3, including child (ABC)

Man running red light crashes into sedan, seriously injures 2 teens in Sauganash (Sun-Times)

3 CPD officers injured in overnight Austin crash (WGN)

$20.3 million Fulton Market streetscape project finished after four years (Block Club)

Officials tell Auburn Gresham residents it may be an affordable housing development or nothing (Block Club)

A West Side vacant lot will soon become a roller rink and community plaza (Block Club)

