Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 23

Plan proposed to shift electric scooters from pilot to permanent in Chicago (Sun-Times)

How COVID fuel the e-bike boom in Chicago and nationwide (NBC)

Man and woman who were shot after minor traffic crash in Humboldt Saturday have both died (ABC)

CPD: Man arrested after firing gun inside Blue Line train during attempted robbery (ABC)

I was left-hooked on my bike on Milwaukee Ave. Why wasn’t the driver ticketed? (The Chainlink)

Fixes to deadly 79th/Stony Island/South Chicago intersection could be on the way (Block Club)

New Lenox Metra station construction closes crosswalk, platform (Patch)

