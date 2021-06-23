Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 23

  • Plan proposed to shift electric scooters from pilot to permanent in Chicago (Sun-Times)
  • How COVID fuel the e-bike boom in Chicago and nationwide (NBC)
  • Man and woman who were shot after minor traffic crash in Humboldt Saturday have both died (ABC)
  • CPD: Man arrested after firing gun inside Blue Line train during attempted robbery (ABC)
  • I was left-hooked on my bike on Milwaukee Ave. Why wasn’t the driver ticketed? (The Chainlink)
  • Fixes to deadly 79th/Stony Island/South Chicago intersection could be on the way (Block Club)
  • New Lenox Metra station construction closes crosswalk, platform (Patch)

