Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 23
- Plan proposed to shift electric scooters from pilot to permanent in Chicago (Sun-Times)
- How COVID fuel the e-bike boom in Chicago and nationwide (NBC)
- Man and woman who were shot after minor traffic crash in Humboldt Saturday have both died (ABC)
- CPD: Man arrested after firing gun inside Blue Line train during attempted robbery (ABC)
- I was left-hooked on my bike on Milwaukee Ave. Why wasn’t the driver ticketed? (The Chainlink)
- Fixes to deadly 79th/Stony Island/South Chicago intersection could be on the way (Block Club)
- New Lenox Metra station construction closes crosswalk, platform (Patch)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.