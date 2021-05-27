Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 27

CTA is offering discounts on day passes this summer to lure riders back to transit (ABC)

Lightfoot, Hopkins, Reboyras use one weird procedural trick to stall DuSable Drive vote (Block Club)

Bill seeks to dissolve south suburban transit district, transfer MED commuter lots to towns (Tribune)

A 1-year-old girl died following a hit-and-run traffic crash on the Near West Side early Thursday (Tribune)

Man driving Porsche killed after crashing into 5 vehicles at Addison/Southport in Lakeview (Tribune)

Tributes to “School of Rock” drummer and fallen Chicago cyclist Kevin Clark (BBC, Rolling Stone, Jack Black)

Route proposal for Critical Mass this Friday 6 PM in Daley Plaza will honor fallen cyclist Jahn and Clark

