Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 21

ATA assesses last year’s Slow Streets initiative and previews this year’s program

Lebanon, IL, alderman on why state should eliminate 20% match for bike/ped infra (ATA)

Thanks to COVID relief, Amtrak will resume full service by July (Sun-Times)

1 killed, 2 critically injured after driver strikes pole in Humboldt Park (Sun-Times)

Driver kills high school teacher Alan Nuñez, 32, on motorcycle in River West (Block Club)

“It’s a disgrace”: O’Hare people mover has been out of service since November 2018 (WGN)

All Metra trains near Millennium were stopped due to electrical wire failure last night (NBC)

Plan Commission approves N. Union Megadevelopment near Chicago Brown stop (Block Club)

Pullman Artspace affordable lofts open near 111th Street Pullman Metra stop (Block Club)

Tips on commuting to work by bike (Tribune)

