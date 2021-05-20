Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 20

Metra to restore Saturday service to pre-COVID levels on 7 lines beginning Memorial Day weekend (Tribune)

Family of Eric Crawford, 13, slain while biking in McKinley Park, pleads for information (Tribune)

Off-duty CPD officer Jose L. Castro, 29, dies in crash after being chased by police for speeding (NBC)

Woman, 57, hospitalized after crashing car into several buildings at Roscoe/Harlem (WGN)

2 arrested after damaging Greek restaurant in Ukrainian Village crash (ABC)

Chicago man charged with DUI, homicide in Bedford Park crash that killed Julian Ocegueda, 8 (Sun-Times)

Future Auburn-Gresham Metra station goes out to bid (Patch)

Belmont Cragin will get public plaza to support street vendors, host outdoor events (Block Club)

Chicago cyclist attempts world record ride around Lake Michigan (ABC)

Help ensure HB 270 is called to the Illinois Senate floor for a vote (ATA)

Preview of Bike Out Negativity ride this Saturday in North Lawndale (Block Club)

Schaumburg schedules multiple activities for Bike Month (Daily Herald)

