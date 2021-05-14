Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 14

CTA is launching a media and public relations blitz to lure back riders (Crain’s)

CTA to begin work on North Side Red Line stations this weekend (WGN)

CTA board board approves extension of three bus pilots on California and Kedzie routes (Mass Transit)

ISP: 1 dead, 1 hurt in fiery I-294 crash after driver crashes into maintenance truck (ABC)

Shift Transit, led by ex-Divvy manager Eddie Inlow, takes over Millennium bike station (Sun-Times)

Demand for block parties is sky high but city hasn’t started the permitting (Block Club)

Chicago is rapidly losing its signature home, the two-flat, to tear-downs (Block Club)

