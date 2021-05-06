Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 6

Kam Buckner op-ed against state financing for One Central – read our interview with him here (Crain’s)

Tribune looks at the snail-like pace of Chicago accessible pedestrian signal installation

Stevenson Expressway crash near Damen leaves 5 injured, 2 seriously (ABC)

CPD releases images of suspect from March hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Humboldt Park (Fox)

WBEZ talks with local officials about why investing in sidewalks is good for the economy

Des Plaines buys land on Oakton Street for new Metra station (Daily Herald)

Somebody put buckets of pedestrian safety flags by the Leland/Clark crossing by Chase Park (it wasn’t John)

