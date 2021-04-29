Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 29
- CPD killing of Anthony Alvarez, 22, spurs more calls for foot chase reform (Block Club)
- Reader: CPD narrative on carjacking epidemic “built on shoddy data and anecdotal evidence”
- Proposal to rename Lake Shore Drive for DuSable slated for a committee vote today (Tribune)
- Single dad killed in Franklin Park crash by DUI suspect allegedly fleeing police at 100 mph (ABC)
- Good Samaritan Uber driver rushes men to hospital after shooting, crash (Tribune)
- More weekday and weekend Electric Line service will be added next month (HP Herald)
- TOD proposed next to Morgan station with 320 units, 32 affordable, 90 parking spots (Block Club)
- Seminar on We Will Chicago, 1st citywide planning initiative in 50 years, today at noon
