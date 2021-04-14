Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 14

Officials announce start of foundation work on Obama Presidential Center, including new bike-ped routes (NBC)

SBC writer David Zegeye discusses push to preserve affordable housing near Obama Center (Block Club)

Man, 21, accused of pulling cop into vehicle during investigation, driving off and then crashing (Tribune)

Journalist with vision impairment discusses DOJ involvement in Accessible Pedestrian Signal suit (Beth Finke)

After more than 20 years of work, community farm coming to La Villita Park next year (Block Club)

The price of unleaded regular gas rose 11.7% in the Chicago area in March (Tribune)

Reader’s Deanna Isaac provides an update on what’s going on with the Chicago Monuments Project

