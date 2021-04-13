Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 13

City deploys barricades, trucks in preparation for potential unrest over police shootings (Block Club)

Block-by-block analysis of where North Michigan stands after impact of pandemic, unrest (Tribune)

CDOT seeking station location input for West and Southwest side Divvy expansion (Block Club)

Bus driver fatally struck Agata Gorz, 42, in Palos Heights (Sun-Times)

After driver strikes and drags man, 44, in Logan, officials say new stop signs aren’t an option (Block Club)

Man stabbed in neck on Pulaski Blue platform is 4th CTA stabbing victim in last month (Sun-Times)

Prosecutors: Des Plaines man was driving 108 mph when he killed family of three (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.