Trib’s Steve Chapman: Transit use is down right now, so we should never invest in it again

Sensible people across the country have pointed out that after we’re done with the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when there has been less driving, society shouldn’t go back to the car-centric status quo. For example, today the Los Angeles Times ran an editorial yesterday titled, “After the pandemic, outdoor dining and ‘Slow Streets’ should live on,” arguing that “The pandemic showed us what’s possible. We can [repurpose] street lanes and parking spots to create lively, communal open spaces. Let’s not roll back progress toward safer, healthier cities.”

But in the bizarro world of the Times’ sister publication, the right-leaning Chicago Tribune, columnist Steve Chapman argued on Friday that the lessons of the pandemic are that increased transit investment is foolish, and we should instead be putting more focus on car-based transportation. This wrongheaded strategy would exacerbate the urgent problems of climate change and traffic violence, including the 45-percent spike in on-street crash deaths Chicago saw last year.

Chapman maintained that it was silly President Joe Biden to recently propose more than doubling federal money for public transportation to $85 million in his infrastructure plan. The columnist argued that “like generals preparing for the last war while failing to imagine how the next one will differ, [the administration] has the perfect strategy for an era that has passed.”

Why? Chapman noted that CTA and Metra ridership plummeted during the pandemic, and still has a long way to go to recover to pre-COVID levels.

That drop in ridership was due to job layoffs; most white-collar workers telecommuting during the coronavirus; and some people being afraid to ride in buses and trains while there’s an airborne respiratory pandemic. (Studies show riding transit has been fairly safe throughout the crisis.) But it won’t be long until the economy recovers, workers return to downtown offices in large numbers, and mass vaccination helps people use transit with renewed confidence, boosting ridership again.