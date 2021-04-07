Hit-and-run minivan driver struck and killed Kenneth Harvey Burender, 32, in Ashburn

Early this morning the driver of a minivan fatally struck Kenneth Harvey Burender, 32, while he was walking in the Ashburn neighborhood, and fled the scene. The victim was the seventh pedestrian killed on Chicago streets this year.

At about 12:10 a.m. this morning, Burender was walking in the 8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue when the northbound minivan driver struck him. The motorist failed to stop to render aid and continued north.

Burender, who lived a few blocks away on the 2700 block of West 83rd Place, was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Based on information from witnesses and evidence at the scene, police said the minivan is a silver-colored 2008-2016 Chrysler. The vehicle may have damage to its front driver’s side, including a missing side-view mirror and housing.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

Pedestrian: 7

Bicyclist: 1

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data released by the Chicago Department of Transportation.