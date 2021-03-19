Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 19

Residents: It’s unfair we can’t store multi-ton metal boxes at the beach for free (Sun-Times, Block Club)

Katarzyna Kurek-Polk, 37, fatally hit by trucker after pushing husband out of the way in Elgin (Sun-Times)

Truck-car crash with minor injuries caused traffic delays in Romeoville during evening rush (CBS)

Drug charge filed in shooting, fiery crash at Six Corners, but shooter remains at large (Sun-Times)

Palatine switches red light camera operators (Journal & Topics)

Why wasn’t statue of leader Gompers, who pushed for racist policies, included on CMP list? (Tribune)

ATA’s ’80s-themed 35th anniversary online gala is Thursday 3/25

