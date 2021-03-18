Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 18

Cafe Streets, including grants for biz participation, and Slow Streets are coming back (Block Club)

Riverdale officer in serious condition after driver runs red, striking their vehicle (NBC)

Suspected intoxicated driver rear-ended ambulance in East Garfield, no injuries (ABC)

California and Diversey in Logan Square are getting buffered bike lanes, bump-outs (Block Club)

CBS looks at Metra’s “high-tech” air purification plans

Early Southwest Highway feedback supports walkable, bikable update in Oak Lawn (Tribune)

Reader’s Dukmasova ponders the significance of not commuting by transit during COVID

John looks back at the lows and highs of the pandemic’s impact on transportation (Reader)

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban is into cycling (Tribune)

Give a shout-out to bus and train operators on Transit Drivers Appreciation Day (Sun-Times)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.