Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 23

Station control at center of latest filings over Metra-Amtrak Union Station dispute (Trains)

18-year-old pedestrian dead, several injured in car crash on 74th and Racine (CBS)

Good Samaritan struck while trying to help during deadly I-57 crash (CBS)

CTA Yellow Line shut down due to incident involving train at Dempster-Skokie (CBS)

Elmhurst solicits feedback on $25M Metra station redesign (Herald)

Governing looks at the history of the State Street pedestrian mall

A warning for Lake Michigan ice walkers: Don’t do it (CBS)

