Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 22

Lightfoot defends raising bridges during civil unrest, IG report condemns it (Block Club)

Sun-Times: It appears the Chicago lakefront east of Lake Shore Drive is finally reopening

Jeep driver veers off road in Rolling Meadows, killing 4 in stopped car, including boy, 6 (WGN)

Woman, 3 children injured in rollover Lake Shore Drive crash near Belmont (Tribune)

Driver of stolen SUV crashed into back of CTA bus in Chatham (WGN)

Hit-and-run survivor Alex Betzel is breathing on her own, GoFundMe has raised $50K+ (WGN)

Metra equipment train derails at Museum Campus, no injuries (Tribune)

North Center residents say Cloud Kitchens is causing traffic, parking hassles (Block Club)

Ex-Block Club reporter Alisa Hauser compares Portland to Chicago, including transportation

