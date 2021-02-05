Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 5

Driver fatally struck Tyler R. Malinowski, 27, on road without sidewalks in Romeoville (Sun-Times)

4 hospitalized in I-290 crash at Wolf Road (Sun-Times)

CPD: Shooting outside University Village bar ends with crash on Dan Ryan and 2 shot (Tribune)

Passengers evacuated after small fire in engine of Metra train in Woodstock (LMCS)

New grocery store proposed near Irving Park Brown station (Block Club)

Neighbors want max penalties for property owner who illegally demolished Wicker building (Block Club)

Musician who left $22K flute on the ‘L’ gets it back, performs at police station and Logan stop (CBS)

