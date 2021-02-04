Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 4

Obama center, including pedestrianized streets, will break ground this summer (NBC)

CTA operators union applauds new federal mask mandate (Sun-Times)

Police chase that started in Chatham led to a carjacking, 2 crashes (ABC)

Historic Long Grove covered bridge crashed into for the 13th time (Tribune)

3 people robbed at CTA Blue Line stations in Logan Square (Sun-Times)

Better Streets proposes Chicago develop a plan for municipal sidewalk snow removal by next winter

Meet ex-ATA employee Keith Holt, one of nation’s first full-time Black bike advocates (Defender)

Lake County opens survey on rebuilding 1.5-mile stretch of Arlington Heights Rd. (Tribune)

Why Chicago is lighting its railroads on fire (Popular Mechanics)

ATA hosts Suburban Action Week online advocacy seminars February 15-20

