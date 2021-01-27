Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 27

CPS tells all students to stay home Wednesday as teachers prepare for potential strike (Block Club)

Plan to block apartment buildings from being deconverted along 606 and in Pilsen advances (Block Club)

Downtown leaders discuss challenges of reduced foot traffic in Loop during COVID (WTTW)

Man stabbed in throat with box cutter, robber on Red Line near Berwyn in stable condition (WGN)

Latest filings with STB show significant differences remain in Amtrak, Metra dispute (Trains.com)

Police adding 40 officers to carjacking unit in response to ‘chronic’ problem (Block Club)

Ald. Ray Lopez wants CPS to stop shoveling snow into the street

