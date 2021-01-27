Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 27
- CPS tells all students to stay home Wednesday as teachers prepare for potential strike (Block Club)
- Plan to block apartment buildings from being deconverted along 606 and in Pilsen advances (Block Club)
- Downtown leaders discuss challenges of reduced foot traffic in Loop during COVID (WTTW)
- Man stabbed in throat with box cutter, robber on Red Line near Berwyn in stable condition (WGN)
- Latest filings with STB show significant differences remain in Amtrak, Metra dispute (Trains.com)
- Police adding 40 officers to carjacking unit in response to ‘chronic’ problem (Block Club)
- Ald. Ray Lopez wants CPS to stop shoveling snow into the street
