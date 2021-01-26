Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 26
- Aldermen want Metra upgrades in their wards before approving $850K for W. Loop (Sun-Times)
- ATA applauds RTA decision to focus federal transit stimulus funds on high-need areas
- $20B One Central plan, including transit hub, has won over neighbors but not Pritzker (Tribune)
- Prosecutors: Driver who killed Cire Robinson, 12, in Vittum Park was nearly 6X over BAC limit (Tribune)
- Driver charged with reckless homicide after two die in Aurora crash (Tribune)
- South Shore to lease double-decker trains from Metra (Tribune)
- NYT: Chicago, which added nearly 2000 bike parking spots in 2020, is role model for New York
- Seasoned riders share their biking resolutions for 2021 (Daily Herald)
- My Block, My Hood, My City is looking for volunteers to shovel snow for seniors (Block Club)
- A look back at how Chicago’s 10 biggest snowfalls since 1886 affected the city (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great January.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago