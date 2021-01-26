Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 26

Aldermen want Metra upgrades in their wards before approving $850K for W. Loop (Sun-Times)

ATA applauds RTA decision to focus federal transit stimulus funds on high-need areas

$20B One Central plan, including transit hub, has won over neighbors but not Pritzker (Tribune)

Prosecutors: Driver who killed Cire Robinson, 12, in Vittum Park was nearly 6X over BAC limit (Tribune)

Driver charged with reckless homicide after two die in Aurora crash (Tribune)

South Shore to lease double-decker trains from Metra (Tribune)

NYT: Chicago, which added nearly 2000 bike parking spots in 2020, is role model for New York

Seasoned riders share their biking resolutions for 2021 (Daily Herald)

My Block, My Hood, My City is looking for volunteers to shovel snow for seniors (Block Club)

A look back at how Chicago’s 10 biggest snowfalls since 1886 affected the city (Tribune)

