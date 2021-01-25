Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 25

Video allegedly shows motorist driving recklessly near people protesting CPS reopening plans

2 die in crash after fleeing from police in Aurora (Sun-Times)

Minor injuries reported in ‘L’ train derailment Saturday, slowing traffic on Kennedy (Tribune)

Man struck by Pink Line train while walking on tracks, no injuries (Sun-Times)

Police release images of suspect from robbery on 63rd Street Red Line platform (Sun-Times)

Metra to add trains to Rock Island schedule on 2/1 (Trains.com)

Lakefront Trail closed between Oak and Ohio; Here’s SBC’s inland detour route (CBS)

ATA hosts a Transit Equity talk with Chuy Garcia on 2/4 at noon

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great January.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago