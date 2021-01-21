Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 21

CPD lieutenant sued city , alleging he was punished for refusing to meet illegal traffic stop quotas ( CBS

New STB filing outlines areas of agreement between Metra, Amtrak in Union Station dispute (Trains.com)

Girl, 13, killed, 4 injured after driver veers into oncoming traffic in Garfield Ridge (WGN)

Robberies reported near CTA stations in Englewood (Sun-Times)

New development planned near S. Chicago MED stop with 78 affordable units, 50 car spots (Block Club)

Cancer charity, Beverly Bike and Ski are are giving away kids’ bikes (Beverly Review)

Logan Square artist creates ‘absurdist’ outdoor dining experience on the boulevard (Block Club)

Who is filling potholes with concrete and bike parts in Rogers Park? (Bill Savage)

“Bernie Sanders sitting at the inauguration” meme craze includes the CTA and “Dibs” (CBS)

Community meeting on the 4715 N. Western TOD plan tonight at 6:30

