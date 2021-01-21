Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 21
- CPD lieutenant sued city, alleging he was punished for refusing to meet illegal traffic stop quotas (CBS)
- New STB filing outlines areas of agreement between Metra, Amtrak in Union Station dispute (Trains.com)
- Girl, 13, killed, 4 injured after driver veers into oncoming traffic in Garfield Ridge (WGN)
- Robberies reported near CTA stations in Englewood (Sun-Times)
- New development planned near S. Chicago MED stop with 78 affordable units, 50 car spots (Block Club)
- Cancer charity, Beverly Bike and Ski are are giving away kids’ bikes (Beverly Review)
- Logan Square artist creates ‘absurdist’ outdoor dining experience on the boulevard (Block Club)
- Who is filling potholes with concrete and bike parts in Rogers Park? (Bill Savage)
- “Bernie Sanders sitting at the inauguration” meme craze includes the CTA and “Dibs” (CBS)
- Community meeting on the 4715 N. Western TOD plan tonight at 6:30
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great January.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago