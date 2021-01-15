Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 15
- Lightfoot: Reopening bars, restaurants would address problem of unsafe secret parties (Block Club)
- Man, 47, fatally shot while walking in Austin, stray bullet injures CTA bus driver (ABC)
- ATA applauds the CTA for offering free mask dispensers on 20 bus routes
- After Hilco dust disaster, city moves to increase fines for polluters (Block Club)
- Advocates discuss how a new bike trail in south Evanston would promote equity (Evanston Roundtable)
- Winter cycling tips from folks from Half Acre Cycling and BFF Bikes (TOC)
- COVID-19 dining yurts with alpine, 1950s, and “Back to the Future” themes are now available (WGN)
- Shared-Use Mobility Center hosts Transportation Inflection Reflection talk, hosted by new CEO, on 2/17
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great January.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago