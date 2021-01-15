Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 15

Lightfoot: Reopening bars, restaurants would address problem of unsafe secret parties (Block Club)

Man, 47, fatally shot while walking in Austin, stray bullet injures CTA bus driver (ABC)

ATA applauds the CTA for offering free mask dispensers on 20 bus routes

After Hilco dust disaster, city moves to increase fines for polluters (Block Club)

Advocates discuss how a new bike trail in south Evanston would promote equity (Evanston Roundtable)

Winter cycling tips from folks from Half Acre Cycling and BFF Bikes (TOC)

COVID-19 dining yurts with alpine, 1950s, and “Back to the Future” themes are now available (WGN)

Shared-Use Mobility Center hosts Transportation Inflection Reflection talk, hosted by new CEO, on 2/17

