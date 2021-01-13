Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 13
- CPS cuts off pay and access to learning platform for teachers who won’t teach in person (Block Club)
- Ald. Villegas is introducing an ordinance to strip the “Trump” sign from Tower (Block Club)
- Driver strikes woman in Hammond, causing head injury (NWI Times)
- Motorist charged with “intentionally” driving into barricade near Trump Tower (ABC)
- Chicago’s travel order simplified — but city says you still shouldn’t go anywhere (Block Club)
- Developer to raze SFHs near Naperville Metra for new town houses, duplexes (Tribune)
- Empty Metra lots have south and southwest suburbs looking at cost-cutting options (Tribune)
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago