Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 13

CPS cuts off pay and access to learning platform for teachers who won’t teach in person (Block Club)

Ald. Villegas is introducing an ordinance to strip the “Trump” sign from Tower (Block Club)

Driver strikes woman in Hammond, causing head injury (NWI Times)

Motorist charged with “intentionally” driving into barricade near Trump Tower (ABC)

Chicago’s travel order simplified — but city says you still shouldn’t go anywhere (Block Club)

Developer to raze SFHs near Naperville Metra for new town houses, duplexes (Tribune)

Empty Metra lots have south and southwest suburbs looking at cost-cutting options (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great January.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago