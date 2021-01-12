Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 12
- ATA’s list of top 10 sustainable transportation stories of 2020
- Second stimulus is big win, but more work to do to save Chicago transit (ATA)
- WTTW checks in with CTA on the Belmont Flyover project
- Driver fatally strikes Williams Tee Ervin, 58, in Gary, claims he didn’t see him (Sun-Times)
- CPD: Woman arrested after “intentionally” striking a barricade near Trump Tower (Sun-Times)
- 35th Ward participatory budgeting election includes bike lane option (Block Club)
- Wheel & Sprocket is opening 3rd Chicagoland bike store this spring in Park Ridge (MJS)
- Chicago commissioning public art with $750K in funding (Block Club)
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago