Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 12

ATA’s list of top 10 sustainable transportation stories of 2020

Second stimulus is big win, but more work to do to save Chicago transit (ATA)

WTTW checks in with CTA on the Belmont Flyover project

Driver fatally strikes Williams Tee Ervin, 58, in Gary, claims he didn’t see him (Sun-Times)

CPD: Woman arrested after “intentionally” striking a barricade near Trump Tower (Sun-Times)

35th Ward participatory budgeting election includes bike lane option (Block Club)

Wheel & Sprocket is opening 3rd Chicagoland bike store this spring in Park Ridge (MJS)

Chicago commissioning public art with $750K in funding (Block Club)

