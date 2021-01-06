Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 6

Minivan driver arrested after killing woman, 62, standing near a crosswalk in Logan Square (Tribune)

Driver faces citations after high-speed head-on Gresham crash injures 3 (NBC)

Year-old video released of officer running over woman with SUV, pinning her for 8 minutes (Tribune)

Red Trains between Belmont, Addison will be replaced by shuttles this weekend (Block Club)

NYC has a bike parking shortage, sees Chicago as a role model (NY Post)

Lines start at 3:30 AM, stretch for blocks at newly reopened secretary of state offices (Block Club)

Group wants plover nesting ground added to Montrose Beach nature preserve (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago meet our goal of raising $50K. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great January.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago