Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 5
- More coverage of the launch of Fair Transit South Cook (Sun-Times, ABC, WGN)
- 6 mph speed cam threshold, city gas tax hike, and new meter rates kick in (Block Club)
- ISP trooper among 3 injured in crash on Eisenhower Expressway (CBS)
- Man, 53, caught in crossfire at 69th Street Red station Monday afternoon (CBS)
- Unlike Metra, CTA didn’t offer free rides on New Year’s eve this year (CBS)
- Teachers work outside in 27-degree weather to protest CPS reopening plan (Block Club)
- A friendly reminder from ATA: Shovel your sidewalk
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago