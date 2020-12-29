Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 29

Former ald. Joe Moreno, already facing felony charges, crashes into 8 parked cars (ABC)

The Washington Park Christmas tree has been vandalized three times (Block Club)

Here’s where you can recycle Christmas trees in Chicago (Block Club)

Developer seeks to build 32K SF of retail with 176 spaces on E. Pilsen vacant lot (Block Club)

New Midnight Merauders bike group formed (no, not the old Midnight *Marauders* group)

Submit bike lane obstructions to Bike Lane Uprising and you might win a pair of Bar Mitts

Metra to offer free train rides, holiday schedule on New Year’s Eve (NBC)

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule over the holidays as we focus on fundraising, including Today’s Headlines and possible posts in response to breaking news. We will not publish on December 25 or January 1. We will resume full publication on Monday, January 4.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago