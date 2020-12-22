Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 22

$2.3B Red Line extension made “significant” step toward securing about $1B in fed funds (Sun-Times)

Driver who ran red in Ukrainian Village, killing Louis Uddin, 33, charged with homicide, DUI (Sun-Times)

After nearly being struck, Wisniewski discusses Chicago’s worsening traffic safety situation (Tribune)

12 car windows on 1 block smashed by vandal in West Ridge — again (Block Club)

Lightfoot has reissued the voluntary Stay at Home Advisory through 1/10, so remember to keep ignoring it

Event to light up Douglas Boulevard for the holidays includes Working Bikes cycle giveaway (Block Club)

Little Village bar tests socially-distanced “Block Party ” pods from winter dining contest (Block Club)

