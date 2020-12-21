Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 21

COVID bill includes $14B for transit, Amtrak, airports — advocates wanted $32B for transit (Tribune)

More coverage of ATA’s panel on preventing transit service cuts

RTA approved 2021 budgets, capital programs for regional transit (Progressive Railroading)

Police: Driver killed in Heart of Chicago rollover crash after running red (Sun-Times)

Naperville’s Metra lots are mostly empty. Survey shows demand might not return to normal (Tribune)

With no retail clients, developers want to convert Lincoln Park building to TOD housing (Block Club)

450 units, 34 affordable condos near North/Clybourn, and 33 offsite affordable townhomes, approved (Block Club)

2 buildings, 180 units coming to what’s currently a parking lot near Argyle Red stop (Block Club)

Schaumburg has received a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Community designation from LAB (Herald)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago