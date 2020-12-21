Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 21

  • COVID bill includes $14B for transit, Amtrak, airports — advocates wanted $32B for transit (Tribune)
  • More coverage of ATA’s panel on preventing transit service cuts
  • RTA approved 2021 budgets, capital programs for regional transit (Progressive Railroading)
  • Police: Driver killed in Heart of Chicago rollover crash after running red (Sun-Times)
  • Naperville’s Metra lots are mostly empty. Survey shows demand might not return to normal (Tribune)
  • With no retail clients, developers want to convert Lincoln Park building to TOD housing (Block Club)
  • 450 units, 34 affordable condos near North/Clybourn, and 33 offsite affordable townhomes, approved (Block Club)
  • 2 buildings, 180 units coming to what’s currently a parking lot near Argyle Red stop (Block Club)
  • Schaumburg has received a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Community designation from LAB (Herald)

