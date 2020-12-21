Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 21
- COVID bill includes $14B for transit, Amtrak, airports — advocates wanted $32B for transit (Tribune)
- More coverage of ATA’s panel on preventing transit service cuts
- RTA approved 2021 budgets, capital programs for regional transit (Progressive Railroading)
- Police: Driver killed in Heart of Chicago rollover crash after running red (Sun-Times)
- Naperville’s Metra lots are mostly empty. Survey shows demand might not return to normal (Tribune)
- With no retail clients, developers want to convert Lincoln Park building to TOD housing (Block Club)
- 450 units, 34 affordable condos near North/Clybourn, and 33 offsite affordable townhomes, approved (Block Club)
- 2 buildings, 180 units coming to what’s currently a parking lot near Argyle Red stop (Block Club)
- Schaumburg has received a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Community designation from LAB (Herald)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
