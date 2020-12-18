Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 18
- Coalition of advocate led by ATA calls for transparency on any future transit cuts
- South Cook Fair Transit program gets final green light without CTA participation (Tribune)
- Politico: Rahm Emanuel was considered “too toxic” for USDOT post, got a personal call from Biden
- Driver fatally struck female pedestrian in Joliet (Sun-Times)
- Naperville sisters die after car crash on drive home to visit their parents (Tribune)
- More coverage of Divvy employee Jermell Akins’ fight to recover from a shooting (Block Club)
- Lakeview merchants discuss the challenges of COVID plus the RPM work disruptions (Block Club)
- Plan for 62 units, 6 affordable, 13 spots, Double Door near Wilson stop gets key approval (Block Club)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago