Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 18

Coalition of advocate led by ATA calls for transparency on any future transit cuts

South Cook Fair Transit program gets final green light without CTA participation (Tribune)

Politico: Rahm Emanuel was considered “too toxic” for USDOT post, got a personal call from Biden

Driver fatally struck female pedestrian in Joliet (Sun-Times)

Naperville sisters die after car crash on drive home to visit their parents (Tribune)

More coverage of Divvy employee Jermell Akins’ fight to recover from a shooting (Block Club)

Lakeview merchants discuss the challenges of COVID plus the RPM work disruptions (Block Club)

Plan for 62 units, 6 affordable, 13 spots, Double Door near Wilson stop gets key approval (Block Club)

