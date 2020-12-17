Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 17
- Metra, Amtrak inform STB of remaining issues in Chicago Union Station dispute (Trains)
- O’Hare employee Jijo George, 35, crushed to death while working on airport vehicle (Sun-Times)
- Hit-and-run driver injured male pedestrian, 41, at Armitage/Kedzie in Logan Square (Sun-Times)
- Council approves plan to convert part Of Lincoln Park church into apartments (Block Club)
- Chicago base nonprofit Dare2Tri donates adaptive bikes to youth with disabilities (WGN)
- Uptown building has 10,000 lights, field of inflatables to bring joy during pandemic (Block Club)
- O’Hare embraces Pete Buttigieg’s description of the airport as a “place of romance” (Block Club)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago