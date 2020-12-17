Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 17

Metra, Amtrak inform STB of remaining issues in Chicago Union Station dispute (Trains)

O’Hare employee Jijo George, 35, crushed to death while working on airport vehicle (Sun-Times)

Hit-and-run driver injured male pedestrian, 41, at Armitage/Kedzie in Logan Square (Sun-Times)

Council approves plan to convert part Of Lincoln Park church into apartments (Block Club)

Chicago base nonprofit Dare2Tri donates adaptive bikes to youth with disabilities (WGN)

Uptown building has 10,000 lights, field of inflatables to bring joy during pandemic (Block Club)

O’Hare embraces Pete Buttigieg’s description of the airport as a “place of romance” (Block Club)

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago