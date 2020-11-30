Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 30
- City dismissed red-light camera tickets against Mayor Lightfoot’s security detail (Tribune)
- Hit-and-run driver killed Eliseo Mendoza, 86, in Little Village (ABC)
- Driver struck another motorist, then killed man on sidewalk in Burnside (CBS)
- Man who died after police found him fallen from bike in Humboldt was stabbed to death (ABC)
- Driver critically injured boy on skateboard in Evanston (Sun-Times)
- Man in serious condition after being pushed in front of Red Line train (NBC)
- Argyle merchants brace for business disruption due to Red Line reconstruction (Sun-Times)
- Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban begins Tuesday (Tribune)
- Keating Law will match donations to Equiticity’s end of year campaign up to $1,000
- FOIAed emails: Metra deputy director referred to SSL Mask Optional Car as “dumb ass car” (Vice)
- Cosmic Bikes co-owner saves Bike Shop Day, planning socially distanced version on 12/5 (BRAIN)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago