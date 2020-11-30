Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 30

City dismissed red-light camera tickets against Mayor Lightfoot’s security detail (Tribune)

Hit-and-run driver killed Eliseo Mendoza, 86, in Little Village (ABC)

Driver struck another motorist, then killed man on sidewalk in Burnside (CBS)

Man who died after police found him fallen from bike in Humboldt was stabbed to death (ABC)

Driver critically injured boy on skateboard in Evanston (Sun-Times)

Man in serious condition after being pushed in front of Red Line train (NBC)

Argyle merchants brace for business disruption due to Red Line reconstruction (Sun-Times)

Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban begins Tuesday (Tribune)

Keating Law will match donations to Equiticity’s end of year campaign up to $1,000

FOIAed emails: Metra deputy director referred to SSL Mask Optional Car as “dumb ass car” (Vice)

Cosmic Bikes co-owner saves Bike Shop Day, planning socially distanced version on 12/5 (BRAIN)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago