Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 17

UIC’s Kate Lowe discusses what Biden-Harris could mean for Chicago transportation (WTTW)

Lightfoot proposes removing $16M CTA earmark from ride-hail tax, raising city gas tax (Block Club)

Blue Line was suspended from Racine to North/Damen yesterday due to medical emergency (CBS)

Mother and son charged in attack on teens who chalked ‘Biden 2020’ in South Loop park (Block Club)

Plan to bring an arts building with 45 affordable units to Paseo Boricua got a boost (Block Club)

Public invited to view Park Ridge sustainability plan, including promoting walk/bike/transit (Tribune)

Where can you buy a used bike in Chicago? (Urban Matter)

What happened to Tribune transportation reporter Mary Wisniewski? (The Chainlink)

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago