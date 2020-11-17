Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 17

  • UIC’s Kate Lowe discusses what Biden-Harris could mean for Chicago transportation (WTTW)
  • Lightfoot proposes removing $16M CTA earmark from ride-hail tax, raising city gas tax (Block Club)
  • Blue Line was suspended from Racine to North/Damen yesterday due to medical emergency (CBS)
  • Mother and son charged in attack on teens who chalked ‘Biden 2020’ in South Loop park (Block Club)
  • Plan to bring an arts building with 45 affordable units to Paseo Boricua got a boost (Block Club)
  • Public invited to view Park Ridge sustainability plan, including promoting walk/bike/transit (Tribune)
  • Where can you buy a used bike in Chicago? (Urban Matter)
  • What happened to Tribune transportation reporter Mary Wisniewski? (The Chainlink)

