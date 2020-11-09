Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 9
- Election celebration temporarily disrupted service at Belmont, Addison Red stops (Block Club)
- Pro-sustainable transportation alderman Matt Martin named one of Crain’s 40 Under 40
- Officer blocking traffic for one Mount Prospect crash is injured in another (CBS)
- Driver crashes into Skokie home, no injuries (CBS)
- Teens attacked after chalking ‘Biden 2020’ in South Loop Park, video shows (Block Club)
- Northwestern students weigh in on changes to CTA bus schedule, Wildcard access (Daily Northwestern)
- Natty Bwoy Bikes & Boards opens in Boxville market, by the 51st Street Green station (HPH)
