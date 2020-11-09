Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 9

Election celebration temporarily disrupted service at Belmont, Addison Red stops (Block Club)

Pro-sustainable transportation alderman Matt Martin named one of Crain’s 40 Under 40

Officer blocking traffic for one Mount Prospect crash is injured in another (CBS)

Driver crashes into Skokie home, no injuries (CBS)

Teens attacked after chalking ‘Biden 2020’ in South Loop Park, video shows (Block Club)

Northwestern students weigh in on changes to CTA bus schedule, Wildcard access (Daily Northwestern)

Natty Bwoy Bikes & Boards opens in Boxville market, by the 51st Street Green station (HPH)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago