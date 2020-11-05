Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 5

Hundreds of Chicagoans take to the street to demand that every vote be counted (Tribune)

Pritzker warns of “painful” cuts after Fair Tax proposal fails at the ballot box (Tribune)

1 killed in Eisenhower Expressway crash after driver rear-ends semi-truck (ABC)

Metra, Amtrak ask to continue mediation of Chicago Union Station dispute (Trains)

Meet Lee Crooks, the Milwaukeean who records CTA announcement (On Milwaukee)

Ex=messenger Andrea Jablonski is painting a mural at Ainslie/Western arts plaza (Block Club)

Homewood brothers organize a 24-hour bike ride for charity (HF Chronicle)

Who’s the former state senator known to bike from his Chicago home to Springfield? (Politico)

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago