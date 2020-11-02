Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 2

  • Aldermen oppose lowering speed cam threshold, Reilly calls for 20 mph in CBD (Block Club)
  • Ald. Michele Smith implies that street lighting versus VZ is a zero-sum game (Alex Nitkin)
  • CTA giving away masks in travel healthy kits Monday morning; Here’s how to get one (CBS)
  • 3 injured when SUV driver crashes into CTA bus in West Englewood (CBS)
  • Images released of suspects from last week’s robbery at Cermak Red station (NBC)
  • Arrests made for paintball attacks around city, including on CTA bus driver (ABC)
  • $355M federal grant issued to build 8-mile SSL line extension from Hammond to Dyer (NWI)
  • Developer breaks ground on 40 units of affordable housing in Auburn Gresham (Block Club)
  • Apartments with affordable, accessible units planned near Irving Brown stop (Block Club)
  • New @CACWatchList Twitter account tracks local design, planning and development

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

Generic copy

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago