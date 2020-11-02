Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 2
- Aldermen oppose lowering speed cam threshold, Reilly calls for 20 mph in CBD (Block Club)
- Ald. Michele Smith implies that street lighting versus VZ is a zero-sum game (Alex Nitkin)
- CTA giving away masks in travel healthy kits Monday morning; Here’s how to get one (CBS)
- 3 injured when SUV driver crashes into CTA bus in West Englewood (CBS)
- Images released of suspects from last week’s robbery at Cermak Red station (NBC)
- Arrests made for paintball attacks around city, including on CTA bus driver (ABC)
- $355M federal grant issued to build 8-mile SSL line extension from Hammond to Dyer (NWI)
- Developer breaks ground on 40 units of affordable housing in Auburn Gresham (Block Club)
- Apartments with affordable, accessible units planned near Irving Brown stop (Block Club)
- New @CACWatchList Twitter account tracks local design, planning and development
