Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 2

Aldermen oppose lowering speed cam threshold, Reilly calls for 20 mph in CBD (Block Club)

Ald. Michele Smith implies that street lighting versus VZ is a zero-sum game (Alex Nitkin)

CTA giving away masks in travel healthy kits Monday morning; Here’s how to get one (CBS)

3 injured when SUV driver crashes into CTA bus in West Englewood (CBS)

Images released of suspects from last week’s robbery at Cermak Red station (NBC)

Arrests made for paintball attacks around city, including on CTA bus driver (ABC)

$355M federal grant issued to build 8-mile SSL line extension from Hammond to Dyer (NWI)

Developer breaks ground on 40 units of affordable housing in Auburn Gresham (Block Club)

Apartments with affordable, accessible units planned near Irving Brown stop (Block Club)

New @CACWatchList Twitter account tracks local design, planning and development

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago