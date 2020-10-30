Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 30
- Indoor dining and drinking ban kicks in today, service curfew pushed back to 11 PM (ABC)
- Sposato calls people who protested Columbus due to treatment of indigenous people “savages” (Block Club)
- Family mourns Joel Jenkins, 26, shot to death a Morse Red Line station (Tribune)
- Daily Northwestern looks at the new electric Divvy bikes
- Suburban bike collections provide wheels during shutdown (Daily Herald)
- Windy City Times interviews an LA LGBTQ community leader biking across the U.S.
- Tribune checks out new book “The Loop: The ‘L’ Tracks That Shaped and Saved Chicago”
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago