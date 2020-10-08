Hit-and-run driver killed Mitchell Climons, 55, as he walked near 5th Avenue and Pulaski

A driver fatally struck pedestrian Mitchell Climons, 55, Friday afternoon in Garfield Park and fled the scene.

At about 4:30 p.m., Climons was walking west across Pulaski Road near 5th Avenue when the northbound motorist hit him and drove away without stopping to render aid, according to Police News Affairs. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

As of early this evening, no one was in custody, News Affairs said.

Climons was the caretaker for his 95-year-old aunt, and volunteered for Congressman Danny Davis. “I can see if it was from a cancer or illness or something like this but to be hit and ran over like a dog or trash or nothing really hurts,” Climons’ brother Terry told ABC Chicago “I hope that somehow in some way that there will be justice for this.”

