Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 6

Lake St. CTA bridge, Blue Line subway upgrades stalled amidst calls for more DBE participation (Sun-Times)

Bail denied to S. Shore man accused of 2 shootings, including one on 63rd Red Line platform (Tribune)

Cook County’s grant program to provide funds for bike path extensions, street repairs (Tribune)

Huntley may get a Metra stop, rather than Amtrak service, with new passenger rail project (NW Herald)

Consultants push tollway interchange “upgrades” for Hoffman Estates (Daily Herald)

This week marked CTA bus-driving bluesman Toronzo Cannon’s last run (WTTW)

Equiticity leads environment-themed ride for Black & Brown solidarity 10/17, meeting 9 AM in Douglass Park

