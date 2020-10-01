Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 1

Family of Richard Garza, 58, killed in Whiting hit-and-run crash pleads for answers (NWI Times)

Lindsey Lagestee, 25, killed by driver last year, honored with cutout at White Sox game (NWI Times)

Man injured after another driver pushes his Jeep off a bridge and he falls 30 feet into creek (NBC)

Final phase of $30M Ravenswood Metra overhaul, bridge replacement starts this month (Block Club)

Cappleman announces Leland Slow Street is being extended east into 46th Ward

Water main breaks on Cortland/Wabansia Slow Street route causing bus reroute (ABC)

Mating season means more deer in the headlights, officials warn (Sun-Times)

South Side Critical Mass happens Friday 10/2 at 5:45 in Nichols Park, 1300 E. 55th

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago