Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 1
- Family of Richard Garza, 58, killed in Whiting hit-and-run crash pleads for answers (NWI Times)
- Lindsey Lagestee, 25, killed by driver last year, honored with cutout at White Sox game (NWI Times)
- Man injured after another driver pushes his Jeep off a bridge and he falls 30 feet into creek (NBC)
- Final phase of $30M Ravenswood Metra overhaul, bridge replacement starts this month (Block Club)
- Cappleman announces Leland Slow Street is being extended east into 46th Ward
- Water main breaks on Cortland/Wabansia Slow Street route causing bus reroute (ABC)
- Mating season means more deer in the headlights, officials warn (Sun-Times)
- South Side Critical Mass happens Friday 10/2 at 5:45 in Nichols Park, 1300 E. 55th
