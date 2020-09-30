Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 30

WBEZ: CPD anti-violence effort that used 4M hours of overtime mostly involved writing tickets

Man stabbed in chest near Roosevelt is 2nd stabbing victim on Green Line this month (CBS)

STB rejects Metra’s request for declaratory order in dispute with UP (Progressive Railroading)

Metra selects Jacobs as engineering and design contractor for Rock Island Connection (PR Newswire)

Construction of affordable TOD by 43rd Street Green Line stop set to begin next summer (Block Club)

New 134-unit affordable senior living center opens in Calumet Heights (Block Club)

Vendors set up near Logan farmers market booted by police after neighbors complain (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago