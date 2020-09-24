Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 24

Residents protest outside Chicago police HQ in the wake of Breonna Taylor decision (NBC)

CTA service diverted from near police HQ to discourage participation in the protest (NBC)

Father Pfleger leads march, rally in Auburn Gresham after the Taylor decision (NBC)

NBC looks at South Shore Line’s “Mask Optional” service between Indiana and Chicago

Indiana is lifting capacity limits on restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms, and large events (ABC)

Effort to launch second Chicago-Twin Cities Amtrak train receives $31.8 million grant (Trains)

Andersonville car-free movies called off after city says patrons must attend in cars (Block Club)

To promote LGBTQ inclusivity, Boystown will officially be called Northalsted (Block Club)

Chicago Bike Collective Ride celebrates cycling resources in Black and Brown communities on 10/2

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1. Along with the $75K pledged by the Chicago Community Trust for our 2021 budget, this will allow us to promote assistant editor Courtney Cobbs to co-editor and launch a new weekly series on mobility justice issues impacting Chicago’s Latino communities. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your autumn.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago