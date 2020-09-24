Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 24
- Residents protest outside Chicago police HQ in the wake of Breonna Taylor decision (NBC)
- CTA service diverted from near police HQ to discourage participation in the protest (NBC)
- Father Pfleger leads march, rally in Auburn Gresham after the Taylor decision (NBC)
- NBC looks at South Shore Line’s “Mask Optional” service between Indiana and Chicago
- Indiana is lifting capacity limits on restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms, and large events (ABC)
- Effort to launch second Chicago-Twin Cities Amtrak train receives $31.8 million grant (Trains)
- Andersonville car-free movies called off after city says patrons must attend in cars (Block Club)
- To promote LGBTQ inclusivity, Boystown will officially be called Northalsted (Block Club)
- Chicago Bike Collective Ride celebrates cycling resources in Black and Brown communities on 10/2
