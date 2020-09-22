Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 22

ATA applauds city’s plan for pop-up bus lanes on 79th Street & Chicago Avenue

Scott Presslak: Metra must move beyond serving only white-collar suburban workers (ATA)

As collisions between trains and drivers decline, pedestrian crashes holding steady (CBS)

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson proposed free CTA as part of a reparations ordinance (Sun-Times)

Hinsdale, Western Springs disagree on design for new pedestrian bridge over I-294 (Tribune)

City rolls out rules for heating, air flow during winter patio season (Block Club)

Bluesman Toronzo Cannon is retiring from his day job as a CTA bus driver (Block Club)

The Recyclery is holding a garage sale this Saturday, 12-4 PM at 7649 N. Paulina (Chainlink)

ATA’s Boulevard Lakefront Tour fundraiser is back with 5 socially-distanced routes

