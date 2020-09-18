Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 18

Metra director Romayne C. Brown will become the first Black woman to lead the board (Herald)

Person killed after running into traffic on I-290 after police stop for alleged carjacking (CBS)

Yellow Line trains were stopped last night after a “medical emergency” in Skokie (Sun-Times)

Multiple female pedestrians report being groped by man on bike in Wicker Park (Block Club)

Police say they’ve arrested a CTA sexagenarian pickpocketing crew (Sun-Times)

8 sculpture parks and walks near Chicago (Chicago Parent)

Roll N Peace Ride takes place in Englewood tonight, rolling out at 8 PM (Block Club)

