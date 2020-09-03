Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 3

More affordable housing could come to S., W. Sides with new $330M loan program (Block Club)

Sun-Times: By not collecting tickets, Union Pacific hurts everybody who rides Metra

Director of People for Community Recovery argues the S. Red Line extension is needed (Defender)

Da’Karia Spicer, 10, killed and brother, 5, critically injured in car crash; suspect in custody (ABC)

AARP talks with the Far South Side’s “Bike Lady,” Ms. Deloris Lucas

Help! They’re planning to remove the bike racks at my workplace (The Chainlink)

Bike columnist Ralph Banasiak provides a preview of the 9/15 Illinois Bike Summit (Herald)

