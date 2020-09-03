Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 3
- More affordable housing could come to S., W. Sides with new $330M loan program (Block Club)
- Sun-Times: By not collecting tickets, Union Pacific hurts everybody who rides Metra
- Director of People for Community Recovery argues the S. Red Line extension is needed (Defender)
- Da’Karia Spicer, 10, killed and brother, 5, critically injured in car crash; suspect in custody (ABC)
- AARP talks with the Far South Side’s “Bike Lady,” Ms. Deloris Lucas
- Help! They’re planning to remove the bike racks at my workplace (The Chainlink)
- Bike columnist Ralph Banasiak provides a preview of the 9/15 Illinois Bike Summit (Herald)
