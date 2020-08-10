Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 10

Widespread disruption to CTA system last night due to downtown looting and vandalism (Tribune)

City raises bridges and suspended public transit to disrupt looting (NY Times)

Numerous Michigan Avenue stores and establishments hit overnight (Tribune)

More coverage on last night’s actions along Michigan Avenue and downtown (Sun-Times)

Mayor Lightfoot responds to last night’s looting (WGN)

Adding affordable housing, TODs critical in this moment of economic uncertainty (Center for American Progress)

COVID putting the brakes on new bike sales around suburbs (Daily Herald)

CPD requests residents to register their bicycles (WBBM)

State offering $5,000 grants for tenants struggling with pandemic (Sun-Times)

From Tuesday, August 4, through Wednesday, August 12, Streetsblog Chicago assistant editor Courtney Cobbs will be running the site. If you need immediate assistance with an SBC-related issue, please email Courtney at courtney[at]streetsblog.org.

