Today’s headlines for Wednesday, August 5

Divvy’s $50 million expansion to the far South Side underway (Divvy)

Chicago Public Schools to go fully remote for the autumn (Sun-Times)

Some CTA entrances along Blue Line will be closed for repairs (Block Club)

Neighborhood battle brewing over affordable housing on northwest side (WTTW)

Artist Don’t Fret showcases new installation along riverwalk (Tribune)

Apartment boom continues in Oak Park (OakPark.com)

Open House Chicago event will be outdoors only this year (Tribune)

Lakefront parking garages experience decreased demand during COVID (Crain’s)

How Chicago restaurants are adapting during the pandemic (Tribune)

Spike in Chicago COVID deaths could be weeks away (Sun-Times)

From Tuesday, August 4, through Wednesday, August 12, Streetsblog Chicago assistant editor Courtney Cobbs will be running the site. If you need immediate assistance with an SBC-related issue, please email Courtney at courtney[at]streetsblog.org.

