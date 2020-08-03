Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 3

The Atlantic notes the folly of Lightfoot keeping beaches closed while indoor restaurants, gyms are open

Local leaders discuss how to keep Chicagoland transit from falling into a “death spiral” (Crain’s)

Police: Boy, 17, killed after striking pole in Plainfield while speeding (Sun-Times)

Police release image of SUV from hit-and-run crash that injured girl, 11 in Rogers Park (ABC)

Starting today, southbound Red trains to bypass Edgewater stations through mid-August (Sun-Times)

From midnight to 4 AM, Blue Line riders will have to take a shuttle from O’Hare to Rosemont (ABC)

Prine real estate: Maywood officials recently adopted an updated TOD plan (Progressive Railroading)

Bike-share debuts this weekend in Elgin, Aurora, Batavia and Montgomery (Tribune)

From Tuesday, August 4, through Wednesday, August 12, Streetsblog Chicago assistant editor Courtney Cobbs will be running the site. If you need immediate assistance with an SBC-related issue, please email Courtney at courtney[at]streetsblog.org.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



